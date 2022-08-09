Ghana Reinsurance Will Continue to Gain More Grounds in Industry - Board Chairman

The Board Chairman for Ghana Reinsurance(Ghana Re) PLC, Mr George Otoo, has reiterated the company's commitment to becoming a world leader in the reinsurance industry by providing quality services to clients.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Re PLC's 50th anniversary celebration in Accra, he said, the company had chalked a huge milestone from a small beginning in 1972 and would continue to grow to serve clients across Africa and subsequently the world at large.

"We are not only marking 50 years productive years but it is a golden celebration of 50 years of continued cordial collaborations, perseverance and fruitful business operations with loyal clients,"he stated.

He said, from a small beginning as a business unit, Ghana Re had grown into an independent business entity with three regional offices in Cameroon, Kenya and Morocco.

"Additionally, the company provides other related services such as training and advisory services to its clients, making it an epitome of professionalism and promotion of reinsurance worldwide," he said.

As the company celebrates 50 years of existence, he said, they would take the right steps towards ensuring strong, profitable and sustained organisational growth that the founding fathers envisaged.

The company he said, would be looking forward to more fruitful business relations for mutual growth.

Guest of honour and Director General at the State Interest and Governance Authority(SIGA), Amb. Edward Boateng, congratulated the company on their 50th anniversary.

"The success story of Ghana Re is worth a case study in all Ghanaian business schools and would urge the company to put out a documentary which would make their experience available for other businesses and upcoming entrepreneurs to learn from," he stated.

The company he said, had not failed in paying dividend to the government annually and encouraged other state entities to emulate Ghana Re.

The Managing Director at Ghana Re, Mr George Mensah, said the company would continue to remain resilient and expand to other markets across Africa.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, he said, there would be student's awards night, a night of praises and worship and other exciting activities within the year.

The event was also used to unveil the logo for the 50th Anniversary celebrations.