Ghana: USAID Feed the Future Programme Provides Funding Support to Agrihouse Foundation's 1h1g Initiative

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa's (AGRA) Ghana Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (GIAT) programme has announced a funding support for the delivery of the Agrihouse Foundation's 1Household, 1Garden initiative (1H1G).

The new project is receiving financial support from USAID's Feed the Future initiative through AGRA.

A statement issued by Agrihouse Foundation in Accra yesterday said the 1H1G initiative would be implemented in 17 districts in the Northern, North East, Upper West and Upper East regions of Ghana.

It said the project would train 2,000 households and 10 public schools on backyard farming and organic compost preparation.

"Beneficiaries will also receive trays of vegetable seedlings, seeds, gardening tools, organic fertilisers, and pesticides," the statement said.

Through this partnership, rural smallholder farmers, especially vulnerable women farmers in the four northern regions of Ghana will boost local food production, mitigate the adverse impacts of current global food shocks and food price volatilities, and enhance household food and nutrition security.

The project will further increase the incomes of smallholder farmer households by enhancing their capacity to better prepare for and adapt to shocks and stresses.