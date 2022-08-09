Ghana: Building Vibrant, Formidable Women's Wing Will Break 8-Year Rule - Janet Awuah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women's Organiser for the Kwadaso Constituency, Janet Awuah, has stated that building a vibrant and formidable Women's Wing will break eight years of political parties' rule of the Fourth Republic.

She cautioned that relegating the Women's wing of the party to the background in the campaign to 'break the 8' will be difficult since women had skills for convincing the electorate to vote for the party to retain power.

"We must unite, work together to help the party retain power in 2024 devoid of needless internal wrangling that can affect the party's quest to win power in the next elections and we must put behind us our differences and remain focused as one comfortable party to forge ahead for victory in 2024," Madam Awuah stressed.

She was addressing a meeting of the Women's Wing of the NPP organised by the Women's Organiser for all female polling station executives in Kwadaso, which was on the theme: 'Building a Vibrant and Formidable Women's Wing to Break the Eight' aimed at encouraging and training the women to continue working hard for the party by spreading achievements to retain power in 2024 and also help heal wounds of members, supporters and sympathisers of the party in the constituency.

Various committees were set up in the communities, with an agenda of working at the grass roots level to spread the achievements of the party to the people of Kwadaso and in the Ashanti Region in general.

Madam Awuah noted that their focus should be on helping the party to break eight years of political party cycle in government by spreading achievements to retain power in 2024 and also help heal wounds of members, supporters and sympathisers of the party in the constituency.

"Since the internal elections are over, there is need for all to work collectively to make the constituency and the region a haven for the NPP, we must all work collectively to make the NPP strong, vibrant and formidable by eschewing self-interest and unite for the interest of the party as we express our appreciation to the delegates for putting their hopes, trust and confidence in the newly-elected national executives and myself to lead the Women's Wing of the NPP in the constituency," she observed.