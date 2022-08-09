Ghana: Video Land Wins Ayawaso Assembly Operation Clean Your Frontage Gala

Video Land were winners of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly-organised Operation Clean Your Frontage (OCYF) Football Gala held at the Kanda Cluster of Schools Park in Accra, on Saturday.

The competition was in line with efforts by the municipality to create awareness and sensitisation of members on the need of the OCYF initiative.

The first game saw Kanda Ruga and their Basiktes counterparts settling for a goalless stalemate after which the penalty kicks were applied. Kanda Ruga showed enough verve and won 4-3. .

Video Land were also 2-0 winners over Ko-Ooho Eleven to qualify for the final stage where they accounted for Kanda Ruga 2-0 after a tough battle.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ayawaso East, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Adam-Kuta, in appreciation for their efforts presented the winners a cash prize of GH₵400 plus a ball, while the runners-up took GH₵200 plus a ball.

Presenting the awards, she said soccer was a way to get the youth involved in the OCYF as well as spreading the message across to other communities.

"We have a lot of youth in the community and if we don't involve them, the advocacy would not go far - especially as they could be the voice to many," she said.

For her part, Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Director, Mrs Josephine Gawu, stated that the soccer gala was also to promote the OCYF initiative because sanitation was key and needed to be addressed.

"Involving the youth would help support the initiative because of their energy. If the environment is cleaned, the risks associated with flooding and other diseases would be reduced," she emphasised.

Mrs Gawu explained that from Monday, cleaning exercise, awareness creation, deploying people to clean and enforcing of by-laws would continue as the process had slowed down for some time.