Ghana: GHS Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases

Ghana has recorded 14 more cases of coronavirus (COVID -19), shooting up the country's case count to 168,350 as at last Friday.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, 166,751 people had recovered from the disease.

The death toll is currently at 1,458 with no one in severe condition or critical state and the GHS has pegged the country's active case at 141.

Routine surveillance conducted indicated 61,048 tested positive out of 494,394 total number of tests conducted, while 99,659 people tested positive through contact tracing out of 1,118,393 total tests done.

International travelers (KIA) tests showed that 7,643 people tested positive out of 879,799 tests conducted.

The service, therefore, said it had so far conducted 2,492,586 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March last two years with a positivity rate of 6.8 per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 95,682 confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 22,519 cases.

Western has 8,655 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 7,425 cases.

The Service also said that Volta had 6,138 confirmed cases while Central had 5,903 cases.

The Bono East Region, the GHS said, had a total of 3,154 cases and Bono has 2,521 cases.

The Northern Region has a total of 1,882 cases followed by the Upper East Region with 1,801 cases.

Ahafo Region has 1,209 cases, WesternNorth 1,152, Oti, 1,015, Upper West, 935 cases, North East, 291 and Savannah with 309 cases.

The Service has cautioned that the non-observance of the safety protocols could cause a spike in infections across the country.

The GHS has implored the entire populace to stringently adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocol, including staying at home if they had nothing doing in town, observing the social distancing protocol and avoiding hand shaking.

It reminded people to mask up properly, particularly when leaving home, and washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.