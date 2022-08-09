Ghana: Kufuor - Hung Parliament Is Indication Citizenry Are Discerning

Former President Agyekum Kufuor has stated that the number of seats being occupied by both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 8thParliament indicate the citizenry are discerning.

"The 137-137 seats occupied by both the NPP and NDC, which is a hung Parliament, is an indication the electorate are discerning and our democracy is growing and we must sustain the progress and growth," he pointed out.

The former president indicated that the electorate were discerning and could change their minds at any time if they felt dissatisfied with the performance of their leaders which should serve as a warning example to all persons seeking to put themselves up for elected positions in the country.

According to former President Kufuor, prior to the 2020 polls, the NPP comfortably controlled 169 parliamentary seats as against the 106 controlled by the NDC but after the 2020 elections the NPP lost 37 seats to now control 137 seats, the same number for the NDC and one Independent lawmaker.

"I believe it is a clarion call to us to appreciate people will change their voting patterns within just a short space of four years and people who went in voting massively for one party and then within four years, they seem to be reversing their opinion and I feel it is democracy at work and it should be a warning to those of us who will offer ourselves to be considered by the electorate.

"Truly, I believe the real sovereignty is in the people, they are the sovereign authority with the right to choose who should lead and right to also withdraw their selection and what happened should be taken as serious issue for aspiring politicians, if you want to lead the people, understand them, be on their right side, and we should not underrate the populace or the electors because the day of reckoning will come and then they will throw you out," former President Kufuor warned.

It is recalled that the Director of Communications for the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa in February this year wondered why his party squandered the overwhelming majority it controlled in the 7th Parliament to now be on the same level with the NDC.