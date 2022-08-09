Ghana: Women Premier Super Cup Qualified Teams

Eight teams from the Northern and Southern Zone of the 2021/2022 Women's Premier League have qualified to participate in the second edition of Ghana Football Association's (GFA) off-season competition, the Women's Premier Super Cup.

The Northern Zone teams are Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Pearlpia Ladies, Dreams Ladies and Fabulous Ladies.

Teams that make up of the Southern Zone are Hasaacas Ladies, Faith Ladies, Police Ladies and Ladystrikers Ladies.

The tournament will usher in the 2022/2023 league season and would be hosted in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

Hasaacas Ladies emerged winners of the maiden edition after defeating Ladystrikers 3-2 in a thrilling final last year. - Ghanafa.org