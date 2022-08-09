Ghana: Assist Police With Information to Arrest Murderers of 3 Persons in Wa - Overload of Waala

Wa — The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council in the Upper West Region, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV has called on residents in the Wa municipality to assist the police with information that will lead to the arrest of persons involved in recent murders in the area.

He explained that the incidents which involved three victims in the last four months had left residents in fear and had affected socio-economic activities as people were now restricting their movement to avoid falling prey to the unknown perpetrators.

In a speech on his behalf, the Overlord stressed that there was the need for residents particularly house owners to exercise vigilance and work closely with the police to help identify suspicious characters in the neighbourhood for profiling and investigation.

The chief who stated this at a media briefing at Wa on Monday explained that the bodies which were picked up by the police at different periods were all shallowly buried in uncompleted structures with some of the parts gone missing.

He indicated that the last one that broke the camel's back was the July 31 incident, where the police dug up the body of a 60-year-old night watchman at an uncompleted structure around his workplace where he was buried and said these events had left residents in constant fear.

He explained that most house owners gave out rooms to people to rent without necessarily taking note of their daily activities and also turnblind eye to their nefarious activities in the name avoiding interference.

"We take pride in protecting our relations even when they are doing wrong; we cannot fight crime through silence because security is a shared responsibility and that is why regardless the efficacy of our security apparatus, it will still be hopeless if we refuse to supply it with relevant information", he mentioned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Naa Pelpuo IV said he suspected that the murders were as a result of activities of money ritualists and called on the police to work collaboratively with the traditional council to stop the murders.

He commended the police administration for sending more detectives into the region to complement efforts of existing personnel to help resolve the mysterious murder cases.

Meanwhile, the Regional Crime Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Reynolds Manteaw has told the Ghanaian Times that the police have launched investigation into the murders.

The other two dead bodies discovered were a 62-year-old night watchman of a private school at Wa as well as an unidentified man who were found on April 18 and June 21respectively at different locations and buried in uncompleted structures.