Ghana: 'Reviving Assemblies Substructures Will Create Effective Governance'

Assemblies have been implored to revive substructures to create effective and efficient governance at the community level.

They have been asked to ensure that the inauguration of such substructures should show dedication and determination to reaffirm Assemblies' commitment to the principles of local governance to deepen decentralisation.

Wilson Agbanyo, the District Chief Executive for Kadjebi, who made this known at the inauguration of local councils for the various communities began with the Dodo Amanfrom community, which has five electoral areas with two members each and other local councils inaugurated were Kadjebi, Ahamansu, Dodi Pepesu, and Asato.

Five new local council members were also inaugurated to bring the number to 15, and they unanimously chose Divine Sena as Chairman of the Council and agreed that the membership will be rotated annually so each member gets to serve and Cephas Amenyedu was appointed Treasurer, and they took Oaths of Office and Secrecy administered by the District Chief Executive.

Mr Agbanyo observed that establishment of the Town and Area Council reaffirmed the Assembly's determination, dedication and commitment to the principles of local governance, create opportunities for inclusiveness of the people which was the panacea for decentralisation in metropolitan municipal and districts.

"Town and Area councils are for the people, I promise to personally promote decentralisation in the district, I want to be identified with legacy of substructures and I pledge to work across all divisions towards progress, growth and development of the area and I appeal to traditional authorities and residents to join forces with the committee in ensuring the Council in delivering effective and efficient governance to them.

"A workshop will be offered to help acquaint members with their roles, which cuts across political and social responsibilities, including population data, street naming, reforestation, other environmental reclamation activities, help enhance communal spirit by ensuring regular communal and voluntary work and asked members to sacrifice their interests for the public to support and assist them to improve livelihoods," Mr Agbanyo entreated.

He revealed that the Assembly had prioritised roads in the area for reshaping, efforts were being made to get major ones constructed, secured external support and assistance for education and realised GH¢100,000 for the construction of furniture for the three Senior High Schools in the district.