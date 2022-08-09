Ghana: 2.5km Yendi Township Dual Carriageway to Reduce Traffic When Complete

Work on the 2.53km Yendi township dual carriageway under the Eastern Corridor Road will reduce congestion in the urbanized areas along the corridor.

This will consequently reduce the overall time travel along the corridor and also improve pedestrian and vehicle safety issues arising from head-on collisions and pedestrian knockdowns within the Yendi township.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his tour of the Northern Region yesterday cut the sod for work to start on the project.

The Eastern Corridor Road is a National Route N2 which starts from Tema Roundabout in the south and ends at Kulungugu, North-Eastern border with Burkina Faso with a total length of 695.6km.

The route is considered a north-south trade corridor, which provides shorter access to Tema Port and improves the integration between the Upper East, Northern and the Volta Regions of Ghana and Burkina Faso, including Mali and Niger.