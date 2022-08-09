Liberia: Police Suspend Several Top Officers

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has with immediate effect suspended several top officers including spokesman, Moses Carter in connection with the July 26 violent attack against students of the state-run University of Liberia.

The LNP in a statement issued Friday, 5 August 2022 said the officers are suspended in connection with their poor handling and supervision of the Coalition for Democracy Change Council of Patriots (CDC-CoP) on 26 July.

Those suspended Friday, 5 August by Police Inspector General Col. Patrick Sudue are police spokesman Moses Carter, Unit 122; Godfred Kollie, Unit 112; John Saah, Unit 116; and Walter B. Wray, Unit 105.

Col. Sudue said the four top officers are suspended in connection to the 26 July counter-protest by members of the CDC - CoP against students of the University of Liberia.

Officer Walter Wray, who serves as Commissioner for Operations was seen on the scene of the protest laughing in the video.

"According to the highly placed source, those suspended are Walter B. Wray [Unit 105]. Wray, who serves as Commissioner for Operations, got suspended for poor supervision," the LNP said.

"It's the second time he is being suspended for poor supervision. Wray was firstly suspended for his poor supervision during the Kingsville incident," LNP statement under the signature of Col. Sudue added.

But Carter said he has not received any written or verbal suspension, and he does not know where the information about his suspension is coming from.

"For the record, I have not received any written suspension from the LNP nor have I [received] any verbal suspension from the LNP," Carter wrote on Friday, 5 August 2022 on his Facebook account.

"Where ever said information is coming from, I DON'T KNOW!!! Thanks to all who have called and continue to call to express concerns of the unconfirmed information. This has made me know to some extent, my real friends.

God bless you all!!"

Last week, the LNP also charged and forwarded to court seven ringleaders accused of brutally attacking and wounding protesting students of the University of Liberia (UL) on Independence Day, 26 July 2022.

The defendants charged are Ben B. Togbah, 25; Kendrick S. Pelenah, 30; Joshua S. Karr, 28; Pukar Roberts, 36; Foday N. Massaquoi, 23; Aaron K. Chea, 26; Abdurahman Barrie, and others to be identified.

They face charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, theft of property, rioting, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

On Liberia's 175th Independence Day, the defendants calling themselves Coalition for Democratic Change Council of Patriots, mercilessly attacked and badly wounded protesting members of the UL-based Students Unification Party (SUP).