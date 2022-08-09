Liberia: 'We Were Never Given Justice'

Princess Cooper family lament

Family members of the late Princess Cooper have finally laid the deceased to rest, but they lament that justice was never served.

During her burial over the weekend, her family said the late Princess Cooper's homegoing was painful and regrettable.

Her burial followed several months of the family's tussle with the government here over disagreement with the autopsy conducted on the deceased.

In February this year, Ms. Cooper was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances at the FAWAZ Group of Company at ELWA Junction in Paynesville.

But the government's pathologist reported that there was no foul play, claiming that the woman died of TB.

The bereaved family, like some members of the public, rejected the government report, and suddenly announced that it was opting to have its own pathologists conduct an independent autopsy of the remains.

The funeral service of the late Ms. Cooper was held Saturday, 6 August 2022 at the Resurrection Power Ministries International Church, Island Clinic Road, Tweh Farm Community.

Mourners wept during the funeral service as friends and associates of the deceased marched in the hall with the coffin bearing her remains and sang the hymn titled 'What A Friend We Have In Jesus.'

At the ceremony, the son of the late Ms. Cooper, who is roughly six years old, was seen in a confused state.

Friends and family members of the deceased were seen consoling the boy.

The grieving mother of Ms. Cooper kept looking at the faces of everyone with tears pouring down her eyes.

The family said there was no justice given to them, lashing out at the Liberian government for how their daughter's case was handled.

Family spokesman Dr. Abel N. Momo, in a special tearful tribute, said they are still confused and surprised about how Liberians are treated in their own country.

He said they no longer have justice.

"Could this be justice when your lifeless body left ... a crime scene by an unknown person, that even those responsible to grant you security couldn't account for?" he wondered.

"Could this be justice when the scene wasn't protected? Could this be justice, Princess, when normal businesses were allowed to continue a few hours after discovering you dead?" Dr. Momo lamented further.

According to the Liberia National Police, Princess Cooper's body was found in a fence behind the FAWAZ Building Construction Company at the ELWA Junction, Paynesville, in a pool of blood.