Sierra Leone: Sick Pikin Project Pleads With Gov, Doctors to Resolve Ongoing Strike

Sick Pikin Project International, in partnership with Caritas Freetown, issued a press release on Wednesday, 3rd August, 2022, pleading with medical doctors and the government for the cessation or resolution of the ongoing doctors' strike as they have over 11 children, who were currently in different hospitals in need of a doctor's service.

According Sick Pikin Project, they've observe with keen interest the ongoing strike action by doctors of the Sierra Leone Medical and Dental Council, and on behalf of their beneficiaries made an appeal to the respective authorities for urgent action to be taken to resolve the problem.

"We are cognisant of the fact that even in normal times, many struggle to access medical care; such difficulty become compounded when health care givers especially doctors embark on a strike action," they stated.

Sick Pikin Project International is an organization which helps to save the lives of poor sick children in Sierra Leone whose parents cannot afford their medication and are in dire need of medical or health interventions especially surgeries in order to increase their chances of survival.

Doctors throughout last week were on a strike action which left several patients in hospitals across the country unattended to, with the situation more concerning for those who were in critical condition and on emergency cases.

The country is yet to have any information on the cessation, resolution or end of the strike action which is definitely worrisome for health humanitarian organizations across the country.

Given the above, Sick Pikin Project International is therefore appealing to the Government of Sierra Leone to look into the demands of the doctors in order to meet the health care delivery needs of patients especially children that are most to suffer from the current situation.

Sick Pikin Project International stated in the press release that they currently have 11 children in different hospital with some in need of urgent surgeries.

"Frustrating to note is that the funds to meet the cost of the surgeries have already been raised, but unfortunately the surgeries cannot be undertaken now as a result of the ongoing strike action."