Nigeria: 670 Cases, 4 Deaths Recorded As Monkeypox Hits Lagos, FCT, 22 Others

9 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

A total of 157 confirmed cases and 413 suspected cases of monkeypox have so far been reported from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) this year.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its situation report Monday, said four deaths were also recorded in Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Akwa Ibom within the period.

It said the confirmed and suspected cases were recorded in Lagos (20), Ondo (14), Adamawa (13), Delta (12), Bayelsa (12), Rivers (11), Edo (8), Nasarawa (8), Plateau (6), Anambra (6), FCT (5), Taraba (5), Kwara, (5), Kano (5), Imo (4), Cross River (3), Borno (3), Oyo (3), Abia (3), Gombe (3), Katsina (2), Kogi (2), Niger (1), Ogun (1), Bauchi (1) and Akwa Ibom (1).

According the NCDC, from July 25 to 31 July (Epidemiological Week 30), a total of 24 confirmed cases were recorded.

It said enhanced surveillance at national and subnational levels with improved case detection and reporting as well as the recent attention from the global outbreak had partly or wholly contributed to the observed increase in cases recorded this year.

Symptoms of monkeypox include sudden fever, headache, body pain, weakness, sore throat, enlargement of glands (lymph nodes) in the neck and under the jaw, followed by the appearance of a rash (often solid or fluid-filled at the onset) on the face, palms, soles of the feet, genitals and other parts of the body.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X