Nigeria: Kyari, Others to Appraise Progress of Nigeria's Energy Transition

10 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

The group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, and the minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, would, at the annual International Conference of Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) on August 25, 2022, lead brainstorming sessions on the future of Nigeri's hydrocarbon sector amid the ongoing energy transition challenge.

The conference holding in Lagos, would also see chief executive officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Toyin Banjo, international oil companies, Independents , including the power sector, join Sylva and Kyari at the conference.

This year's edition of the conference centres on the theme: "Energy Transition: Shaping the future of Nigeria's energy industry, 'An appraisal of PIA, Evolving Benefits and Challenges.

According to NAEC chairman, Olu Phillips, the conference is an annual event that attracts industry stakeholders, policy makers and the public at large. This year's conference, he said, is aimed at attracting global industry players, as well as policy makers.

"The federal government has declared 2021 to 2031, 'A decade of Gas'. This gives the government and industry players the opportunity to tell Nigerians and the world the benefits derivable from a gas-propelled economy and its transition programmes.

"It provides the platform for Captains of industry, Regulators, Lawmakers and all other stakeholders to meet and deliberate on issues affecting the smooth operation of the energy industry, growth prospects and opportunities", he said.

Special Industry spotlight would be on 'Decade of Gas: How NLNG is Advancing the Nation's Economy Through Effective Gas Utilisation".

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X