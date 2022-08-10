Nigeria: Kyari, Others to Appraise Progress of Nigeria's Energy Transition

The group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, and the minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, would, at the annual International Conference of Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) on August 25, 2022, lead brainstorming sessions on the future of Nigeri's hydrocarbon sector amid the ongoing energy transition challenge.

The conference holding in Lagos, would also see chief executive officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Toyin Banjo, international oil companies, Independents , including the power sector, join Sylva and Kyari at the conference.

This year's edition of the conference centres on the theme: "Energy Transition: Shaping the future of Nigeria's energy industry, 'An appraisal of PIA, Evolving Benefits and Challenges.

According to NAEC chairman, Olu Phillips, the conference is an annual event that attracts industry stakeholders, policy makers and the public at large. This year's conference, he said, is aimed at attracting global industry players, as well as policy makers.

"The federal government has declared 2021 to 2031, 'A decade of Gas'. This gives the government and industry players the opportunity to tell Nigerians and the world the benefits derivable from a gas-propelled economy and its transition programmes.

"It provides the platform for Captains of industry, Regulators, Lawmakers and all other stakeholders to meet and deliberate on issues affecting the smooth operation of the energy industry, growth prospects and opportunities", he said.

Special Industry spotlight would be on 'Decade of Gas: How NLNG is Advancing the Nation's Economy Through Effective Gas Utilisation".