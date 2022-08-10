Liberia: Mcgill Urges Liberians to Embrace Weah

Bong County — Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill has called on Liberians to embrace the efforts of President George Manneh Weah instead of complaining every time.

Minister McGill told a gathering in Gbarnga, Bong County on Sunday that President Weah is working hard to ensure the best is done for Liberians.

He stated that these things will continue when the people embrace the efforts of the president.

According to him, Liberians have suffered for too long and that it would be a display of insincerity if anyone expects President Weah to in less than five years, change the suffering that Liberians have gone through for more than hundred years.

He argued that President Weah is not responsible for the suffering Liberians are going through on grounds that they have been suffering even before President Weah was born.

Critics say officials of government are embezzling money in the midst of untold suffering for ordinary people.

But McGill responded that even if it is true that they are stealing money, that would not be a bad thing because they are helping the people and building their houses here instead of doing so elsewhere.

He pointed at his newly constructed home in Bong County as a clear example that they are not building houses in other countries but rather in Liberia.

McGill noted that the houses he built in Gbarnga will help beautify the city.

According to him, what President Weah has done in the space of five years is more than what the Unity Party Government did in 12 years, especially in the health sector.

He said Weah has constructed three hospitals and has increased Doctors' salaries from US$700 to US$2,000.

He said Weah has placed more nurses on payroll and has further secured over US$32 million to refurbish the John F. Kennedy Hospital. -Edited by Winston W. Parley