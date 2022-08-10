Liberia: Early Childhood Education a 'National Emergency'

Two Liberian educators over the weekend described the education sector of the country, particularly the early childhood component, as a national emergency.

In separate statements, Apostle Dr. Lincoln E. R. Cummings and Rev. Andrew S. Fayiah suggested that early childhood education requires a holistic and comprehensive redirection of national programs and policy.

They believe this will enable young Liberians to compete with their peers in the sub-region.

At the sixth graduation ceremonies of the Standard Kids Preparatory School System, they lamented the poor state of early childhood education programs in the country.

The two educators said this is posing a serious threat to the education foundation of young children.

Apostle Dr. Lincoln E. R. Cummings, Senior Pastor of the Victory Christian Church and educator, suggested that special attention needs to be given to the grass root education sector of the country.

He argued that it's a national educational disaster to have a faulty educational foundation which has the potential to cause low reasoning and thought processing.

"We are limited by what we know because nobody can climb beyond the knowledge and information we have [at] our disposal. Therefore, we can't achieve anything beyond that," said Dr. Cummings.

Secondly, he said, people are limited by the strength of their character because their character can not be hidden.

Lastly, he noted, people are limited by the principle, standard, and value which build their lives.

Meanwhile, he urged parents and the national government to design a policy and program that will enable grass root children to be on par with other neighboring countries.

Also speaking, Rev. Andrew S. Fayiah, Principal of the Standard Kids Preparatory School System (SKIPS), described the poor status and emergency situation of the country's education sector, particularly the early childhood area.

He said this has motivated and compelled him to organize SKIPS to offer quality free education for the children.

He noted that after many years of remarkable achievements, the education sector of Liberia still faces many challenges in its struggle for a better education system for children.

He thanked parents and the hardworking staff of SKIPS for giving their time to the development of education of children in the country.

The Standard Kids Preparatory School System over the weekend held its sixth graduation program.

It was graced with excitement and joy as kindergarten students displayed brilliant skills, and delivered speeches.

SKIPS is an early childhood learning center based in Logan Town, Vicky Spots. It is primarily focused on strengthening the capacity of the younger generation.-Edited by Winston W. Parley