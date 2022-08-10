Nigeria: Abia Women Protest Over Continued Detention of Doctor 9 Weeks After Abduction

Women of Ahia Asa, Umuopara clan in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, yesterday, took to the streets to protest the continued detention of their son, Professor Uwadinachi Iweha.

Iweha, a medical doctor, was kidnapped in front of his house and has not been seen since then, thus raising fears for his safety.

The women, who decried the spate of kidnapping in the state, demanded his unconditional release as they expressed worry over his safety.

Speaking at the palace, the leader of the women, Mrs Sally Ukauwa, who was represented by Dame Victory Asomugha, said they were no longer comfortable that nine weeks after their illustrious son was abducted, no action had been taken to rescue him.

She called for urgent action to rescue the doctor, saying the women in the community will no longer tolerate his continued stay in the kidnappers' den.

She said: "Our son left his house to worship God, they called him from the church, he went back home and till date, we have not seen him. We want him back, he is our son whom we are proud of.

"We are also calling on government and security agencies to expedient action for his release."

We're traumatised --WifeSpeaking, the wife of the kidnapped doctor, Mrs Ngozi Iweha, said the family was yet to come out of the trauma of the abduction of her husband.

She passionately appealed to her husband's abductors to free him, especially considering his age and health condition.

She said: "We are traumatised, these two months are like a hell for all of us. We are pleading with those holding him to release him alive for us and we are also begging the government and security agencies to ensure his release from his abductors."

Responding, Eze Ibekanma, who expressed sadness over the development, said the elders of the community were making frantic efforts to get their son rescued.

The royal father also decried the festering insecurity in the country and appealed to government to take urgent measures to confront the monster.

Medical doctors in the state had gone on strike for three days to register their grievances over the sad development.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has since announced a reward of N5 million to anyone with useful information that could lead to the whereabouts of the victim.