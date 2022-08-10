Nigeria: Insecurity - Army Trains Soldiers On Combat, Arms, Map Reading

The Nigerian Army has begun training of its officers and men in map reading, combat swimming, obstacle crossing and skills at arms as part of its effort to tackle insecurity in the country.

At least 60 officers drawn from the units and formations under the 81 Division are participating in the four-day competition holding at the shooting range of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Major General Umar Musa, said the exercise was part of the 2022 Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition.

Gen Musa restated that constant training of men and officers was imperative towards combating the insecurity challenge currently bedeviling the country.

Gen Musa, represented by Brig Gen Shaibu Nuhu, reiterated the commitment of the army to prioritise enhanced and qualitative training of officers and soldiers to attain high level of professionalism and global best practices in the face of current security challenges in the country.