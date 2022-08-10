Ghana: Vodafone Reiterates Commitment to Promoting Ghana's Cultural Heritage

Vodafone Ghana has reiterated its commitment to promoting Ghana rich cultural heritage to rake in more revenue for the country.

To this end, it has donated GH¢10,000 to the Ada Traditional Council to support this year's Asafotufiami festival celebrations.

Asafotufiami, which is celebrated by the people of Ada in the Eastern Region, commemorates the bravery of the ancestors and founding fathers who fought tirelessly and sacrificed to establish the town.

Speaking during the donation, Samuel Gyimah, Executive Head for Accra East, Vodafone Ghana, said "Vodafone Ghana is pleased to be a part of the Asafotufiami festival. As a business, we strive to establish and maintain enduring relationships with various communities across the country, which include Ada, in order to transform lives and promote development. We wish you a wonderful celebration and look forward to strengthening our relationship with the chiefs and people of Ada. "

The Division Queen Mother of Adibiawe, Naana Adikia Adi I, who received the donation on behalf of the traditional council, thanked Vodafone Ghana for their unwavering support and expressed her gratitude to the company.

The festival has become one of the most highly anticipated festivals in the country and attracts thousands of patrons. This year's edition, which is the 85th, was themed "Uniting the Ada State through our cultural heritage and use of our natural resources."