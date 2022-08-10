Ghana: La Dade-Kotopon MP Presents Printers to 2 Institutions

The Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, last Friday donated 2 HP colour laser jet printers to St Aquinas Senior High School and the Education Directorate of La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) in Accra.

Madam Sowah said the printers were purchased from the MP's Common Fund to support the administrative duties of the two institutions within the assembly.

According to the MP, the machines were bought upon a request made to her by the institutions due to the frequent breakdown of their printers and the challenge of having to print documents and other administrative duties in town.

She narrated that, the two institutions were of the view that aquiring a machine for the office work would be cost-saving compared to going outside to print daily and therefore her decision to assist them.

The MP said the common fund was meant for development, it would be used to fund proposals submitted by residents and other projects her office had planned for the benefit of the constituency.

Madam Sowah said plans were far advanced to bring several developments in the education sector in terms of the provision of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) tools, schools, laboratories, libraries, and furniture.

The MP expressed the wish to see every child through formal education beyond SHS level to enable them to read, understand and write in English and be assets to the society.

In their appreciation, Mr Ohene Kofi Afriyie, Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics and Mrs Irene Ashong, Municipal Education Accountant, thanked the MP for the timely intervention.

They promised to ensure the longevity and effective use of the printing machine to yield the needed benefit to their institutions.