Ghana: Avoid Being Swayed By Politicians Who Don't Think About NPP's Success - MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Osei Adutwum, has advised constituents to avoid being swayed by 'unscrupulous' politicians who do not think about the success of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the government and desist from indulging in dirty politicking.

"If we allow such politicians to sway them from touting the achievements of the party and the government, it will disrupt the peace, unity, harmony and cohesion currently prevailing in the party and also stall the party and the government's agenda of breaking the eight years of political party rule," he cautioned.

Dr Adutwum enumerated the various development projects that had taken place in the constituency for the past five years under the NPP government and thanked the constituents for their unflinching support and assistance to him and the party over the years and pledged to continue working hard to ensure the constituency received its fair share of the national cake.

He gave the advice at the Founders' Day when he met his constituents and stakeholders of NPP at Jachie aimed at discussing issues relating to the development of the party, sharing with constituents the good works of the government and the need to build a peaceful, united, focus and resolute front to 'break the eight'.

Dr Adutwum, who is the Minister of Education, affirmed that "breaking the eight" by the party was surmountable but required peace, unity, harmony, focus and cohesion among all members, supporters, sympathisers, well-wishers and faithful of the party.

"In order to maintain stability and focus in the party, all stakeholders must put their differences aside and work together in order to break the eight during the 2024 general election," he stressed.

Addai Poku, Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, said every effort was being made by the leadership of the party to increase its support base in the constituency and called on all NPP faithful, sympathisers and well-wishers to remain peaceful and united for the good of the party and attract more followers.

He noted that measures were being put in place to ensure they went all out to share with grassroots some good policies, programmes and social interventions of the government, and growth and development interventions the constituency had benefited from.

Kwasi Assuming, District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, pledged the support and assistance of the assembly to the people and attributed the accelerated development and peace in the party in the constituency to unity, harmony and cohesion among leadership.