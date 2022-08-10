Ghana: Bolt to Reward Drivers in a Promo

As part of efforts to reward its drivers, Bolt is introducing the 'Bolt Driver's League' to give drivers in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi the opportunity to win two brand new cars based on their own performance.

This promotion, open to new drivers and existing drivers alike commenced August 8 and is expected to end October 2, 2022.

Essentially, drivers will earn points for completed trips, hours on the app, and their activity score.

The two drivers with the most points at the end of the eight-week league will be the winners.

"We plan on having two separate leagues. The Championship League will feature drivers from Accra, while the PRO League will be made up of drivers from Kumasi and Takoradi. The top driver with the highest points in their respective leagues will be the overall winners," a statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said.

It said the two drivers will win a car each adding that "The winner of the Championship League will win a brand-new Suzuki Swift, while the winner of the Pro League will drive off with a sleek Suzuki Alto. We're also giving away electronic home appliances like refrigerators, mobile phones, hampers and fuel cards to 20 other winners including the best new driver and overall best drivers in Koforidua, Cape Coast, Sunyani, Takoradi and Ho."

The statement said new drivers within the promo period would get an automatic stash of points as an incentive if they complete their first trip within their first 24 hours of registering.

"We recognize the need for a promo like this to not only say thank you to all our drivers for their continuous patronage over the years, but also to encourage them to accomplish more for all their hard work. Bolt would not be what it is today without the tireless efforts of our drivers," the statement said.