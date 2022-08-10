Ghana: Rev. Dzomeku Cautions Against Monetising Gospel

The Global Evangelical Church on Friday held its opening ceremony of the 2022 Mini Synod in Accra, on the theme 'Be Ye Holy'.

Addressing the congregation, the Right Rev. Prosper Samuel Dzomeku advised against monetising the gospel or "galamsey", the promotion and sale of anointing oil, salt, holy water, prayer mantles, among others, to manipulate members for money.

According to him, monetisation of the gospel was one disheartening phenomenon which had become so prevalent among groups and people these days.

"It has almost become a norm in most of our congregations these days to turn funeral services into fund-raising ceremonies, at certain places offertories are taken three times during a single funeral service," he added.

"We also hear that some individuals are in the habit of taking offertories given at miracle services while others declare months of prayers and fasting which go with many fund raising and financial contributions, this has to be controlled," he said.

Right Rev. Dzomeku said the church had become a money making place for some people thereby forgetting their core calling which was to win souls and change lives of persons.

"People are using all sort of illegal means to extort money from people who are seeking help from God, we are appealing to them to desist from such acts though money is important, it is not everything," he said.

He further urged Ghanaians to be on the alert and close the ranks against all factors that made nations vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

"In May this year, we received a letter from the Ministry of National Security urging all religious bodies to take precautionary measures to protect them against imminent terrorist attacks during worship and other public gatherings and as a church, we would abide by the government's precaution in order to ensure the peace and stability of our country," he said.

He explained that the growing threat of insecurity in our neighbouring countries was of much concern to the church, looking at the recent killing of worshippers in a Church in Nigeria.

He, therefore,urged churches to form security committees and take interest in training their ushers to be able to identify suspicious characters, who could infiltrate the churches.

"There is a need to adequately sensitise the youth to ensure they are not lured to join radical groups, which could pose danger to the society and country at large, such education should be extended to students in the senior high schools and the universities," he advised.