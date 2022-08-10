Ghana: Queen Mother of Hwereso in Court... for Allegedly Defrauding By False Pretense

10 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — The queen mother of Hwereso, near Ejisu, in Ashanti, Nana Fosuah Tiamaniah, has appeared before the District Court at Ejisu, for allegedly defrauding by false pretense.

Nana Tiamaniah,78, and her two sons, allegedly, conspired and collected GH [WU1] ¢

200,000.00 from a businesswoman, Mary Armah, under the pretext of allocating to her five-and-a-half acres of land for building at Donaso in the Ejisu Municipality.

The Ejisu Divisional Police Command had to secure a bench warrant for the arrest of the queen mother, also known as Nana Yaa Mansah, as she played a hide and seek with the police, since 2018.

Her plea to a charge of defrauding by false pretense has not been taken, and the court, presided over by Mr Kwaku Baah Frempong, granted her GH¢250,000.00 bail with three sureties to be justified.

Nana Tiamaniah is to report herself to the Ejisu Divisional Police CID between 9am and 3pm every Monday.

Nana Akwasi and Stephen Gyimah, the two sons of the queen mother, were not present in court, last Friday, and a bench warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Victoria Afaribea Mensah, said that in 2018, Nana Tiamaniah and her two sons, conspired and succeeded in collecting GH¢200,000.00 from Mary Armah under the pretext of allocating to her five-and-a-half acres of land for building purposes at Donaso in the Ejisu Municipality.

According to prosecution, after collecting the money, the queen mother and her sons led the businesswoman to a parcel of land at Donaso, which they claimed was part of the Stool Land.

Chief Insp Mensah said when the complainant started developing the land, she was stopped by officials from the Free Zones Authority as it was portion of the Boankra Inland Port area, acquired by the government.

Prosecution said Armah reported the development to the queen mother and demand refund of her money or be given another land, but this did not yield any fruitful result.

Chief Insp Mensah said Armah on the May 5, this year, made a complaint to the Ejisu Divisional Police Command.

Prosecution said checks by the Ejisu Divisional Police at the Ashanti Regional Lands Commission, indicated that the land sold to the complainant was located within the enclave of the Free Zones Authority.

