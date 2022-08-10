Ghana: Queen Mother of Hwereso in Court... for Allegedly Defrauding By False Pretense

Kumasi — The queen mother of Hwereso, near Ejisu, in Ashanti, Nana Fosuah Tiamaniah, has appeared before the District Court at Ejisu, for allegedly defrauding by false pretense.

Nana Tiamaniah,78, and her two sons, allegedly, conspired and collected GH [WU1] ¢

200,000.00 from a businesswoman, Mary Armah, under the pretext of allocating to her five-and-a-half acres of land for building at Donaso in the Ejisu Municipality.

The Ejisu Divisional Police Command had to secure a bench warrant for the arrest of the queen mother, also known as Nana Yaa Mansah, as she played a hide and seek with the police, since 2018.

Her plea to a charge of defrauding by false pretense has not been taken, and the court, presided over by Mr Kwaku Baah Frempong, granted her GH¢250,000.00 bail with three sureties to be justified.

Nana Tiamaniah is to report herself to the Ejisu Divisional Police CID between 9am and 3pm every Monday.

Nana Akwasi and Stephen Gyimah, the two sons of the queen mother, were not present in court, last Friday, and a bench warrant has been issued for their arrest.

