Gambia: Mayoress Lowe Extends Magnanimity to Banjul Flood Victims As Cases of Diarrhoea Reported

Rohey Malick Lowe, the mayoress of Banjul over the weekend embarked on a series of visits to flood victims in Banjul amid the heavy downpour.

The mayoress of Banjul during the visit donated some food items to the affected families at the school where they are sheltering temporarily

The council also donated some food items of different quantities and sanitary materials.

Mayoress Lowe commended the council, authorities and residents of the city for their efforts during the disaster.

She emphasised that the situation is beyond the council

Madam Lowe pledged to support the affected families at all costs

Mayoress Lowe's visit was to assess the level of damage caused by the flash flood.

During her visit, she said if the proper consultation was made about the Banjul rehabilitation project, what occurred would not have happened.

She said her visit was part of her responsibility to assess the level of damage and show solidarity with the affected families.

Madam Lowe was exposed to devastating scenes within the area, as she was confronted with a series of painful stories by affected families regarding their living conditions.

The most affected area is Tobacco Road which is in the Banjul North constituency.

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North, ModouLamin Bah, also recalled the hurdles they went through to ensure the affected families were sheltered after leaving their houses.

He called on the central government to act quickly in order to remedy the situation for the well-being of the Banjulians and the betterment of the country.

A health officer confirmed to the Mayoress that the water is contaminated and left her in fear of an epidemic outbreak in the city as some households have started reporting cases of diarrhea.

Red Cross officials confirmed that over 50 households are currently being accommodated at St. Joseph's school whilst those that are less affected are still in their houses.

Red Cross officials urged residents in affected areas to vacate their homes as another venue is secured at St. Augustine's Senior Secondary hall for their accommodation.

Mariama Njie and Lamin Keita, flood victims,

thanked the Mayoress Lowe for the concern and count on her support to the victims.

