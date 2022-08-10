Africa: Governor Buah Saidy Elected President of African Central Banks

Banjul, 5th August 2022 - The 44th Ordinary Session of the Association of African Central Banks (AACB), which concluded on Friday, 5th August in Banjul, unanimously elected Mr. Buah Saidy, Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia as the new president of the association.

As president, Governor Saidy will steer the affairs of the AACB Bureau for the next year. He succeeds the Governor of the Bank of Congo, Hon. Malangu Kabedi Mbuyi

The 2022 annual AACB meetings were held in The Gambia from 31st July - 5th August 2022 and the official opening was presided over by the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Dr. Adama Barrow on Thursday, 4th August.

The theme of the symposium was: "Digital Innovations and the Future of the Financial Sector: Opportunities and Challenges for Central Bank Digital Currencies".

With over 40 years of work experience in the finance and economic sector, he is one of the leading and most experienced economists in Africa.

Until he was appointed the Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, Mr. Saidy was the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

Mr. Saidy worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C, the United States as a Senior Advisor to the Executive Director for several years. At the IMF, he worked with other Executive Board members to assist the IMF and its member countries to respond to the 2008/2009 global economic and financial crisis, among other things.

Upon his return from the IMF in 2018, he was appointed as the Senior Advisor to the Governor of the Central Bank on economic policy matters.