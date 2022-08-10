Gambia: EFSTH Reports Rare Medical Condition Already Causing Death Among Children

10 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

The Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul yesterday reported the detection of a rare medical condition among children that is already causing deaths. This is currently being studied and observed at the hospital's Paediatric Outpatient.

In a statement, the hospital management stated: "The Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital management wishes to inform the general public that there is a rare condition currently under observation in the Paediatric Outpatient. Samples were collected from the affected children and awaiting results from the lab."

The statement further elaborated that the medical condition normally present with "diarrhoea, vomiting, and reduced urination output. It is severe and already causing mortality among children. Our doctors are working very hard to establish the cause of the condition.

Meanwhile, EFSTH urges the public to be vigilant and report to the nearest facility if their children have the aforementioned symptoms, further advising people not to rely on drugs purchased from a pharmacy without visiting a health facility.

