Ghana: 'Squatters, Abandoned Heavy Duty Machines At Ogbojo Market Must Give Way'

The Executive Committee of the Adentan Municipal Assembly has urged the assembly to remove all squatters and abandoned heavy-duty vehicles from the Ogbojo market area.

The move, the committee explained, would help prevent criminals from using the area as a hideout to ensure the safety of the traders and their patrons.

This was contained in a report submitted to the house at the Second Ordinary Meeting of the 3rd Session of the 4th Assembly on Monday at Adentan in Accra.

The committee chaired by the Presiding Member (PM) of the assembly, JosephOdaiBoye, was put in place in January this year to critically examine issues raised at the last assembly meeting towards finding a lasting solution to teething problems confronting some electoral areas in the municipality.

The report which was read by the Municipal ChiefExecutive,Mr Alexander Daniel Nii-Noi Adumuah, to the members also tasked the assembly to, as a matter of urgency, acquire more office space for staff to ease the congestion currently faced by some departments.

It also charged the assembly to clear the New Legon area of all lotto kiosks which was fast becoming the dwelling places of some welders operating there, to prevent the dumping of solid and liquid waste, since the area did not have any public place of convenience.

The committee also recommended the cessation of all human and other activities around the gas filling station near Lotto Kiosk at New Legon, to prevent any disaster from occurring in the area, and also ensure the owner of the gas station finds solution to the erosion that had affected the fence wall of the station.

It urged the assembly to implore the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) to get the contractor back on site on the Accountancy road project and also ensure that ECG Dodowa removes the high tension poles doted around the Accountancy project site.

The report recommended that the manager of the Golden Crystal Hotel who was developing an event centre on a storm drain at Adiringanor should stop work and remove the construction materials from the area or have the assembly do it for him.

The committee urged the sanitation task force of the assembly to clear traders selling opposite the Fidelity Bank along the Dodowa-Adentan stretch of the road as the landlord has responsibility over the frontage of his property.