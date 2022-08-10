Ghana/Burkina Faso: Kotoko Face Burkina Faso Side in Champions League Prelims ... Hearts Draw Bye in CAF Confederation Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have drawn Ghanaian champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko against Burkina Faso club side Rail Club de Kadiogo in the first preliminary round of the 2022-2023 CAF Champions League.

A draw held in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday saw Accra Hearts of Oak drawing bye in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko is making a return to the continental game after missing out in the last edition, after losing the league title to arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak last season.

The Ghanaians champions, who will be looking to exorcise the ghost of the 1979 CAF Cup Winners Cup competition where Kadiogo shocked Kotoko in Kumasi on 5-3 penalties, would have the privilege to play the first leg away at the 25,000 capacity Stade de Kadiogo in Ouagadougou on the weekend of September 9 to 11 before hosting the return leg the following weekend at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium.

The winner of the tie will come up against the winner of the Gaborone United versus AS Vita Club in the second phase of the preliminary round for a place in the group stages of the competition.

MTN FA Cup winners Hearts, will have to wait for the winner of the AS Douane versus AS Real Bamako game to see action in the second phase of the preliminary stage of the Confederations Cup.

The Phobians will play away in the first leg on the weekend of October 7 to 9, while hosting the second leg on the weekend of October 14 to 16, 2022.