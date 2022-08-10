Ghana: 2 Grabbed Over Murder of Shs Student

10 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery and murder of a 16-year-old student of TweneboahKodua Senior High School (SHS), at MansoOdaho,in the Ashanti Region.

According to the police, the suspects, Eric Annig, and a minor (name withheld), after allegedly robbing and killing the victim, Daniel Osei-Mensah, a third-year student of the SHS, buried him in a cocoa farm, near Benebene

"The body was removed and deposited at the St Peter's Catholic Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy," Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said in a statement on Monday.

The police at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region, are carrying out investigation into the stabbing to death of Osei-Mensah, who also operated motorcycle business at Odaho in the Amansie West District during vacation.

He was reportedly stabbed in the lower abdomen and chest and clubbed by unknown assailants, and three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death.

According to a police report, the attackers lured the victim into a bush and killed him.

Mother of the deceased, Adwoa Mary, has said: "I have lost something dear to my heart and I pray the Almighty deals with all the perpetrators".

AkwasiBoame, father of Osei-Mensah, said, "I'm left alone with my Creator and I think only God can heal my wounds for me."

The Assembly Member for Odaho Electoral Area, Isaac Bronya, has urged the Inspector-General of Police to, as a matter of urgency, expedite the inauguration of the newly built police station in his area, to clamp down on crime.

It is recalled that in 2016, a 20-year old final year Visual Arts student of the SHS stabbed a colleague. This followed a confrontation that ensued between the suspect and his colleague.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X