Ghana: 2 Grabbed Over Murder of Shs Student

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery and murder of a 16-year-old student of TweneboahKodua Senior High School (SHS), at MansoOdaho,in the Ashanti Region.

According to the police, the suspects, Eric Annig, and a minor (name withheld), after allegedly robbing and killing the victim, Daniel Osei-Mensah, a third-year student of the SHS, buried him in a cocoa farm, near Benebene

"The body was removed and deposited at the St Peter's Catholic Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy," Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said in a statement on Monday.

The police at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region, are carrying out investigation into the stabbing to death of Osei-Mensah, who also operated motorcycle business at Odaho in the Amansie West District during vacation.

He was reportedly stabbed in the lower abdomen and chest and clubbed by unknown assailants, and three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death.

According to a police report, the attackers lured the victim into a bush and killed him.

Mother of the deceased, Adwoa Mary, has said: "I have lost something dear to my heart and I pray the Almighty deals with all the perpetrators".

AkwasiBoame, father of Osei-Mensah, said, "I'm left alone with my Creator and I think only God can heal my wounds for me."

The Assembly Member for Odaho Electoral Area, Isaac Bronya, has urged the Inspector-General of Police to, as a matter of urgency, expedite the inauguration of the newly built police station in his area, to clamp down on crime.

It is recalled that in 2016, a 20-year old final year Visual Arts student of the SHS stabbed a colleague. This followed a confrontation that ensued between the suspect and his colleague.