Ghana: AWMA Disburses Gh¢43,200 to PWDs ... to Venture Into Economic Activities

The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) in the Greater Accra Region has presented GH¢43,200 to 17 persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The facility is to help support the beneficiaries in areas of education, business development, medical care and support.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ms Sandra Owusu-Ahenkorah, presenting the packages urged the beneficiaries to effectively utilise the monies given them in order to benefit from the next tranche.

According to her disability was not an inability hence the time had come for them to do something different from others so as to take advantage of the opportunity given to them to improve their lot in life.

The MCE explained that despite the economic challenges brought about by the COVID -19 pandemic and the Ukraine war, the government found it prudent to give the PWDs their due, as such they must effectively utilise the money given them instead of going on the streets to beg.

Ms Owusu-Ahenkorah warned of severe sanctions against PWDs who would go onto the streets to beg, adding that any of them from the municipality caught committing such acts would not be spared because it was against the law.

She charged parents of PWDs not to see their children in a different light, but as what God had given them, so they must ensure to give them the best of assistance to enable them to contribute to socio-economic development of the country.

"I encourage you act to put whatever you receive today to use effectively, to stand the chance and opportunity of getting the next package," she added.

Ms Owusu-Ahenkorah said the reason behind the disability fund was to fully integrate the PWDs into society to assist them participate in the country's inclusive development

"Ghana's strides to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 10 would help reduce inequality within and among countries by empowering and promoting the social, economic and political inclusion of all including PWDs," she added.

Joshua Arhin of the National Council for PWDs commended the assembly for regularly releasing funds to members in the municipality.

He charged the members to take good care of themselves as the COVID -19 disease was transforming itself into a different virus, in order not to become victims of circumstances.