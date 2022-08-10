Liberia: Dr. Mclntosh, a Valuable Asset, ANC Chairman

The National Chairman of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Daniel Naatehn has described Dr. Toga Gayewea McIntosh as a valuable asset that will certainly propel the ANC to capture the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

At a special welcome ceremony for Dr. Mclntosh at the ANC headquarters in Sinkor, to receive his statement of endorsement of Mr. Cummings, the National Chairman lauded Dr. Mclntosh for his unwavering support.

Dr. Mclntosh, former national chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change 2017 Presidential and Legislative Campaign that brought Mr. Weah to power, switched allegiance to the ANC Political Leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, on August 3, 2022.

He said after a careful assessment and evaluation of all major contenders in the 2023 race, including President Weah, he selected Mr. Cummings based on his capabilities, hard work, honesty, and sense of political direction as to how the ANC intends to lead Liberia.

Presenting his endorsement statement, Dr. Mclntosh said Liberia is in a deep "hole and in coma," under the leadership of President George Weah, and that only Cummings amongst all the candidates, is capable of rescuing Liberia.

He expressed his readiness and willingness to assiduously work with the party and ensure Mr. Cummings' election as President in 2023.

Dr. Mclntosh has been in the limelight of Liberian politics in the last 32 years and has held several key national and international positions including Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Liberia's Special Representative to ECOWAS and other United Nations positions.

ANC Chairman Naatehn thanked Dr. Mclntosh on behalf of the Party for the confidence so expressed and reposed in Mr. Cummings as the best alternative for President in 2023.

He assured Dr. Mclntosh that the ANC will fully utilize his expertise, and experience and will rely on his good judgment in leading the party to victory in 2023.

ANC Political Leader, Mr. Cummings is currently out of the country on an official visit, due back shortly.