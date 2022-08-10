Liberia: McGill - I Was Speaking in Context

Liberia's State and Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel McGill has been reacting to statement linking him to his justification of corruption saying, "he was speaking in context."

"Unfortunately, instead of listening, understanding and interpreting the context in which I spoke, they in their usual manner started running with the story that I was justifying corruption when I spoke to the women in Gbarnga who were very appreciative for what this government is doing for the people", Minister McGill said.

He said he detests corruption and has never supported it and will never ever support it, and emphatically stressed that he was taken out of context.

The former CDC chairman told journalists it is totally untrue that he intentionally endorsed corruption in government when he made the remarks which were meant to convey a message that the CDC was willing at any time to stand with the people by identifying with the communities.

Mr. Mcgill rallying citizens in Bong County to support incumbent President George Weah's second term bid in 2023 drew an analogy to debunk alleged corruption accusations against him.

He told Bong Citizens that he could not understand the repeated allegations of corruption being leveled against about him for stealing money.

He noted that assuming he was stealing from the state's coffers to give it to the Liberian people or build himself houses those houses will remain for the Liberian people and be counted as development and that money would be used to improve the lives of the same people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. McGill: "Whole day they are stealing money. But even if I am stealing the money and give it to the Liberian people that good thing I am doing because at least I didn't steal that money and take it in Europe.

Some people in this country here all the people in Ellen Johnson's government, they can't say they didn't make money. But when we take our owner small money and take it to our people to go build house then they vex.

When I come Bong County here and build a house here, they vex. So, when I take the money and carry to Ghana it correct? But when it is in Bong County that me it for? I will carry it?

Ehn I will leave it here? The day God takes me I will carry it? Ehn when our grandchildren them come here they will say oh Bong County gets good and fine houses? These are the things we want to do. I just want to thank you for doing what you are doing. What this young man is doing, he is doing his part. One day he will not be representative... "