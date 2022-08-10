Morocco/Cote d'Ivoire: Beach Soccer Afcon Qualifiers (Morocco-Côte d'Ivoire) - Ivorian Team Withdraws

Casablanca — The Ivorian team of beach-soccer refused to complete its match against its Moroccan counterpart, Saturday at the Mohammed VI Complex, as part of the second leg of AFCON qualifiers.

According to the website of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, this refusal came when the Libyan referee of the game, Yahya Abdelghani, whistled a penalty in favor of Morocco, while the score was 3 goals each at the last minutes of the match.

Morocco's goals were scored by Anouar Frindi and Azzedine El Hamidi.

In the first leg, held in Abidjan, Morocco lost (7-6).