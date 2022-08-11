Nigeria: Train Attack - Gunmen Release Six Family Members of Ex-Military Governor

The release of the hostages followed the intervention of Kaduna-Based cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

Gunmen who attacked a Kaduna-bound train in March and kidnapped some passengers have released the family of a former military administrator of Kano, Idris Garba.

The victims were among the passengers abducted on the train.

The hostages were released after the intervention of Kaduna-based cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

Mr Gumi's spokesperson, Tukur Mamu, in a statement said the abductors freed the six family members and another woman.

Below is the full statement from Mr Mamu

Disturbed by the gory videos images of four teenage children belonging to the same family he saw in the last video released by the attackers of the AK9 Train, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Gumi for the first since the abduction of the innocent passengers of that train over 4 months ago has reached out to the abductors through his Media Consultant, sent Allah's messages to them and consistently pleaded with them to consider the release of the poor children and their innocent parents.

It was learnt that the health condition of two of the teenage children has deteriorated since the flogging incident that affected their helpless father. A total of additional 7 hostages were therefore released on Wednesday.

The husband of the four kids is a staff of the National Assembly Commission. There was no intervention from the Commission or NASS on his behalf since the travails began.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is to confirm to the world that due to Sheikh Gumi's efforts and with the support of a serving Senator from the North, (a God-fearing personality that doesn't have any relationship with the hostages) who chose to remain anonymous that all the family of six have regained their freedom on Wednesday morning.

Also released is a 60-year-old woman, Hajia Aisha Hassan who was said to have been released due to life-threatening health challenges that deteriorated recently.

The names of the six family members that were released are Abubakar Idris Garba who is the father of the four kids, his wife Maryama Abubakar Bobbo and their eldest son, Ibrahim Abubakar Garba who is 10 years old.

Others include Fatima Abubakar Garba 7 years, Imran Abubakar Garba 5 years old and youngest Zainab Abubakar Garba who is only one and half years.

The husband, Abubakar is the son of Maj Gen Idris Garba (rtd). Gen. Garba who is now bedridden is an indigene of Niger State and was a former Military Administrator of Kano and the Benue States during the administration of former Head Of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida,

Sheikh Gumi had also prayed for the immediate release of the remaining victims and urged the government to intensify efforts towards achieving that. He said the delay in releasing the remaining victims is unnecessary and one that is achievable once the right approach has been taken.