Nigeria: Burna Boy, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel Other Artists Rocking Nigerian Airwaves

The Nigerian music industry is booming with the release of new songs and music videos virtually on a daily basis.

A number of new tracks have hit the airwaves in recent times. Some of these tracks have gained wide traction, especially online, and have been used on various social media platforms like Tik Tok, Triller, Instagram reels, etc.

In no hierachical order, below is a list of five popular tracks released recently with the number of views garnered so far on YouTube.

Burna Boy - Its Plenty

On July 7, grammy award winning act, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna boy released his sixth video album dubbed 'Love, Damini'. Off the album, the track 'It's Plenty,' dominated the Nigerian Apple music chart, peaking at No. 3 on the Turntable Top 100 with over 3.5 million views on YouTube

Burna boy - Common person

Again, off the album 'Love, Damini', Burna boy's highlife inspired track 'Common Person,' has over 1.7 million audio views on YouTube.

Omah Lay - I'm a mess

In July, Omah Lay released his highly anticipated debut album. The album produced potential hit songs such as 'I'm a mess,' which was produced by Niphkeys with over 2.7 million YouTube views.

Adekunle Gold - 5 Star

Nigerian highlife singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko popularly known as Adekunle Gold or AG Baby returns back with a new smashing hit titled "5 Star" produced by Kel P.

Five Star is Adekunle Gold's first single since the release of his fourth studio album Catch Me If You Can which was dished out on 4th of February 2022.

The revelatory song has 219,000 views on YouTube.

Crayon - Ijo

Crayon, a Mavin Records artist, makes a breakthrough with 'Ijo Laba Laba,' an amapiano-laced pop song with over 2.5 million views on YouTube.

Kizz Daniel and Tekno -- Buga

The smash hit song by the duo of Kizz Daniel and Tekno was officially released on YouTube about a month ago and it has garnered about 44 million views on the social media platform.