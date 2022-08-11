Nigeria: Kaduna-Zaria Road Safe for Travellers - State Govt

10 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Msue

The Kaduna State government has debunked a media report (not LEADERSHIP) suggesting that there was a presence of bandits at Dumbi and Jaji along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, saying the road is safe for travellers.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, said the fake news was an attempt to spread panic.

The Commissioner, while urging citizens to go about their normal activities, advised them not to pay attention to the false report.

Aruwan said: "The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to a widely circulated message advising citizens not to enter or exit Zaria, alleging the presence of hundreds of bandits at Dumbi and Jaji along the route to Zaria.

"The Kaduna State Government wishes to firmly debunk that message, and urges citizens to disregard it completely. It is an obvious attempt to spread panic.

"The Kaduna State Government assures all citizens and travelers that the Kaduna-Zaria route is safe for travel. Residents are urged to go about their normal activities and pay no attention to the false report."

