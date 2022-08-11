Nigeria: Drama As Motorists, Commuters Chase Traffic Robbers On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

11 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja, Lagos

There was apprehension along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, yesterdayy, when some brave road users disrupted the activities of four robbery suspects by pelting pebbles at them.

The incident occurred on Long Bridge, inward Lagos State, opposite Mikano/Karameh city, at about 5.55am.

Narrating their experiences to Vanguard, the road users said their Mazda car took off from Mowe, Ogun State, when they sighted the robbery suspects.

One of the road users, Mr Sheriffdeen Owokunle, said seven passengers were on board the Mazda car when the suspects were sighted in black cardigans, carrying guns and robbing unsuspecting road users.

He said: "The journey was very smooth from Mowe but as we approached the Long Bridge, the driver was advised to be alert because of the perennial gridlock ahead.

"Shortly, the driver peeped through his mirror and sighted the suspects on the bridge stopping and robbing road users.

"People were scared and many drivers abandoned their vehicles as their occupants fled to different directions to seek refuge.

"Fortunately, one of the road users shouted on top of his voice advising co-road users to stop scampering for safety but face the suspects. This later paved the way as the road users pelted pebbles at the suspects while some drivers brought out cutlasses, iron rods and faced the suspects.

"Sensing danger, the suspects descended the bridge and fled the scene. "

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X