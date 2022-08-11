Nigeria: Govt Partners World Bank to Address Environmental Degradation

11 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the World Bank, has expressed determination to address environmental degradation in 19 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed that this will be done through the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes, ACReSAL, Project, which was launched recently.

He revealed this during ACReSAL Technical Work Plan Workshop, which took place in Victoria Island, Lagos State, that the project would be handled by the Federal Ministries of Environment, Agriculture and Water Resources.

Among others, the minister said the project would also provide food security through motivated agricultural activities. "What we intend to do is to try, as much as we can, to get the various committee, participants and the beneficiaries motivated in agricultural activities."

Also speaking, Dr Iganya Joy, Senior Environmental Specialist of the World Bank, said the most important part of the project, to be funded by the bank, "is about building institutions, sustaining issues around land degradation, livelihood and others."

Among the objectives of ACReSAL is to increase the implementation of sustainable landscape management practices in targeted watersheds in Northern Nigeria and strengthen Nigeria's long-term enabling environment for an integrated climate-resilient landscape.

