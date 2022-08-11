Liberia: District #12 Residents Not Appreciative

10 August 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark B. Dumbar

Former Liberty Party lawmaker Richmond Anderson has disclosed that despite his developmental projects that he undertook for residents of Montserrado County District# 12 Chicken Soup Factory Community, the inhabitants were not appreciative.

Speaking on Truth FM Morning Show, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 the University Of Liberia Professor narrated that during his years as lawmaker for the people of District# 12 Montserrado County, he formulated a petition to the Senate for the people of Chicken 'Soup Factory to have a residential status which the Senate accepted.

The former Liberty Party's lawmaker narrated that in 2017 during his time in office as Representative of District# 12; he discovered that the Chicken Soup Factory lacks ownership to the land.

According to him, his leadership was able to work to ensure that petition for ownership of the land was passed by the both houses at the legislature.

He noted, "I feel disappointed because, if residents of Chicken Soup Factory District 12 could give me a second term to serve as their leader, more development could have been achieved."

The ex-lawmaker disclosed that his leadership was able to ensure that the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation made available safe drinking water for the Chicken Soup Factory Community residents.

Speaking further the former lawmaker disclosed that he supported many young men and women within District #12 to acquire education through his scholarship program at the time.

During the interview, the former lawmaker and current lecturer at the University of Liberia said as a leader, a person should always be ready to sacrifice for the people you lead.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X