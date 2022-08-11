Liberia: District #12 Residents Not Appreciative

Former Liberty Party lawmaker Richmond Anderson has disclosed that despite his developmental projects that he undertook for residents of Montserrado County District# 12 Chicken Soup Factory Community, the inhabitants were not appreciative.

Speaking on Truth FM Morning Show, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 the University Of Liberia Professor narrated that during his years as lawmaker for the people of District# 12 Montserrado County, he formulated a petition to the Senate for the people of Chicken 'Soup Factory to have a residential status which the Senate accepted.

The former Liberty Party's lawmaker narrated that in 2017 during his time in office as Representative of District# 12; he discovered that the Chicken Soup Factory lacks ownership to the land.

According to him, his leadership was able to work to ensure that petition for ownership of the land was passed by the both houses at the legislature.

He noted, "I feel disappointed because, if residents of Chicken Soup Factory District 12 could give me a second term to serve as their leader, more development could have been achieved."

The ex-lawmaker disclosed that his leadership was able to ensure that the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation made available safe drinking water for the Chicken Soup Factory Community residents.

Speaking further the former lawmaker disclosed that he supported many young men and women within District #12 to acquire education through his scholarship program at the time.

During the interview, the former lawmaker and current lecturer at the University of Liberia said as a leader, a person should always be ready to sacrifice for the people you lead.