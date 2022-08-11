Liberia: Pastor Calls for Justice in Moses Swaray's Death

A renowned Liberian Gospel musician and Pastor, Moses Swaray was reported to have died after suffering an accident.

The report indicates that the late singer with great sensation, who was the winner of the yearly United Nations and Government of Liberia-organized nationwide 'A Star is Born Singing Competition,' met his tragic demise after an accident in Minnesota, the United States, on July 16, 2022.

Speaking to journalists via mobile phone from the United States of America, a Liberian Pastor Allen "Deepraiser" Doue (Alias "Pastor No Fear") called on the Governments of the United States of America and Liberia to bring to justice the Manager (the deceased's girlfriend) for giving conflicting information about the demised of the Gospel Artist after refusing to sign the documents for autopsy.

"She gave three accounts of his death, first he died in a swimming pool, another he died in a bath tub and again in a car accident, only the autopsy can revealed the truth" he stated.

He noted that the fiancée of Moses Swaray called for the deceased's mother to sign the document for the body to be released for burial instead of autopsy.

"This lady said, Pastor Swaray died from accident, but yet refused to sign the documents for his autopsy as girlfriend and manager, we need justice." Pastor "No Fear" claimed.

He continued: "I am calling on all Gospel artists and Pastors in and out of America to stand for justice."

Pastor Allen cautioned Gospel Musicians, Pastors and Preachers to stand for justice and bring the perpetrator to book in order for the cause of death to be revealed.

According to him, after the death of Swaray, the lady in questioned left the home to an unknown destination with the kids, claiming "No one knew what they were going through at home with the deceased when he was alive which led to the intervention of the police several times.

Pastor Doue narrated that she (Moses' Manager) explained that the last kid she had, was supposedly not for Moses, rather it was her cousin's child.

"This lady blacklisted Moses' number when he was in the hospital and an automatic code was created to give access to people before a call could be taken; the death certificate has not been given which is not normal," Pastor Allen Doue revealed.

However, he disclosed that an interview has been booked with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and other international media outlets will be involved to this just campaign.

Moses Swaray has been singing Gospel music since he was a little boy in Danane, the Ivory Coast, as a refugee. He was also the drummer for the church choir at Danane Methodist Church. He is a one time winner of Liberia's best singing competition in 2007.

His song "Keep On Trying:" released in 2008 became widespread giving hope to lots of people. He also served as a Climate Change Ambassador to West Africa for Dutch-based organization ICCO. His recent releases include "Jehovah Overdo" featuring Eben, "You Reign" featuring MOG and "Yahweh" which featured Moses Bliss.

At age 20, the late Moses Swaray rose to a national singing sensation after joining over one thousand young people across Liberia to audition for the singing competition in 2007.

In December that year, he was crowned the winner at a well-attended event at the Unity Conference Centre, Hotel Africa, by then Liberian President, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who congratulated him and said he was a blessing to Liberia.

The United Nations in Liberia has since expressed its deepest condolences to the family, the Government, and the people of Liberia over the death of popular gospel artist Moses Swaray