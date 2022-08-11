Ghana: Trader Granted Gh¢ 90,000 Bail Over Recruitment Scam

A 28-year old trader has been granted GH¢ 90,000 bail with three sureties on four counts of defrauding by false pretenses, by the Circuit Court, in Accra.

Dorcas Amakwaa, also called Twene Amankwaa Dorcas, allegedly duped four persons of GH¢51,480, under the guise of securing for them recruitment into various national security agencies.

Dorcas, who has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, is to report to the police every Friday.

However, Kofi Yeboah Boadi, an accomplice, is on the run.

The court presided over by Justice Susana Eduful, on Tuesday heard that the complainants in the matter are Antwi Boasiako Isaac, who paid GH¢40,000 to accused to recruit 12 persons into the Ghana Police Service and Isaac Wayoe, who paid GH¢3,000 to accused to personally recruit him into the Ghana Police Service.

Sambia Joseph and Francisca Akosah paid GH¢3,480 and GH¢5,000 respectively to accused for recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service respectively.

Prosecution said in 2021, complainants, Antwi Boasiako Isaac, who is an assembly member of the Asante Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Isaac Wayoe, a private security man, Sambia Joseph, also a private security man and Francisca Akosah, a trader paid various sums of money to Dorcas.

The court heard that Dorcas told her victims that, she was trader and a nurse, and had protocol arrangement at the office of the President to recruit young persons into government institutions, including the national security agencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A claim, which prosecution said was false based on investigations, which revealed that accused did not have any capacity to recruit the complainants or connected to anyone at the Presidency.

The accused entreated the complainants to pay money ranging between GH¢3,000.00 and GH¢8,000.00 before she could secure jobs for them.

After payments were made, efforts by the complainants to either get the job or their money proved futile.

A complaint was lodged at the Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Command on June 16, 2022, upon which the accused was apprehended.

According to prosecution, she admitted to the offences and named Kofi Yeboah Boadi, who is on the run, as the one who engaged her to recruit the complainants and indicated that she handed the monies she received to him.

Prosecution said the accused failed to show how the money was given to her accomplice and has also been unable to lead the police to arrest her accomplice.