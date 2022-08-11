Liberia: 'Mcgill's Statement Undermines Development Partners' Confidence in GOL'

The Center for Accountability and Transparency in Liberia (CENTAL) says the recent statement by Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel F. McGill has already undermined citizens' and international partners' confidence in the Government of Liberia.

"The anti-accountability comments made by Minister McGill have the ability to further undermine citizens and development partners' confidence in the Liberian government," CENTAL Executive Director Anderson Miamen said Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

Addressing reporters at a press conference at CENTAL head office in Sinkor, Miamen said such statement coming from a high-profile government official may have implications on the country's budget and other support given by international partners.

"We like to remind Minister McGill that there should be no place for corruption in Liberia," Miamen said.

He said corruption is forbidden in Liberia and around the world, and such an act needs no justification by any officials.

Minister McGill while attending a well-organized political engagement with citizens in Bong County recently said even if he steals government money as claimed by others, at least he is building with the money in Liberia.

He claimed that the projects will benefit citizens instead of previous officials who he accused of stealing from the government and sending the money to Europe and other countries.

However, CENTAL reminded Minister McGill that his comment has grossly undermined the fight against corruption.

Miamen said Liberians and development partners will be deeply concerned and further apprehensive about the proper utilization of their resources.

He argued that taxes and financial contributions of Liberians and international partners are integral part of the public resources and assets that are being referenced by Minister McGill.

"We call on every well-meaning Liberian including President Weah to condemn the comments made by Minister McGill," said Miamen.

"We also encourage every citizen to criticize and reject such manipulation and mind corruption," he added.

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia is a Liberian NGO founded in May of 2004.

The organization works to fight corruption at all levels by building a culture of integrity among all people and institutions in the country, in order to improve responsible and accountable politics and reduce poverty.

Some of CENTAL's activities include direct mobilization of citizens to monitor politics, budgets and transactions and awareness of concepts such as nepotism, and patronage.