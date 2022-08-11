Liberia: Works Minister Ruth Collins in Hot Water

Public Works Minister Ruth- Coker Collins appears to be in hot water, as Civil Law Court "A" Presiding Judge, Nancy Finda Sammy issues a writ of arrest against the Minister, her lawyer and two deputies.

The judge's action is in connection with an investigative survey on an alleyway that was conducted by the Public Works Ministry and the other party in the Township of Caldwell, Montserrado county.

Minister Coker-Collins along with her deputies and lawyer Cllr. Dallamah Sulonteh, on July 27, 2022, received a citation for a conference, but she allegedly failed to appear.

However, Judge Sammy said due to the Minister's failure, she was held in contempt charge by the court and was to appear on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Judge Sammy also indicated that the Public Works Minister, upon her appearance, will show cause why she should not be held in contempt.

The court termed the alleged act of Minister Ruth Coker-Collins and her legal representation as total disrespect.

Meanwhile, Judge Sammy has instructed the sheriff to arrest Minister Coker-Collins and her two deputies, including her lawyer.

The judge also ordered the incarceration of the party at the Monrovia Central Prison for a period of one month, for their alleged defiant and disrespectful attitude exhibited to the court.