Liberia: Dr. Tenny Fires At Mcgill Accuses Him of Disunity in CDC

A stalwart of the running Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Dr. Lester Zomatic Tenny sharply blames the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel F. McGill, for disunity in the ruling party. Minister McGill is a former executive of the CDC.

Dr. Tenny's harsh words are in response to Minister McGill's comments about corruption made recently in Bong county when he said nothing is wrong in taking public money to construct private property in the country because said money is invested here.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, while on a visit to Gbarnga, Bong County, North-Eastern Liberia, where he presented cash of 20 million Liberian Dollars to a group of women, who had graduated from a skill training program, Min. McGill said he sees nothing wrong with public officials stealing government money as long as they use the stolen money to improve the lives of citizens.

"There are people saying oh, the government people stealing the money, even if I were stealing the money and giving it to the Liberian people, that's not go thing I did? Because at least I am not stealing and carrying it in Europe," McGill said.

Providing further justification, he said during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, public officials amassed wealth just as current government officials are doing, but the difference is, unlike in the past government, officials of this administration are giving their wealth back to the people.

Although Minister McGill, as the President's Chief of Staff is nowhere near the country's financial institutions, he is often seen on many occasions dishing out huge sums of money, especially in Bong County, and other parts of Liberia, where it is believed he is building his political base for a post-Weah presidential bid.

But Dr. Tenny thinks the state minister is instigating disunity in the CDC and exposing the party to the Liberian people.

Speaking to reporters in Monrovia on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, he said while the Liberian people are suffering to put food on the table, the Minister is building houses in rivers and dishing out millions of dollars across the country, something, Dr. Tenny notes, is creating serious mistrust in the people about the party.