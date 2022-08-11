Nigeria: Lost but Found Company Set for Launch in Abuja

No more heartbreak over lost items as a Nigerian company is set to launch into the market one of the world's lost but found items recovery companies in Abuja.

LfReturnMe guarantees that over 98% of lost tag items found can reach their legitimate owners anywhere in the World.

The General Manager, Mr Nwofor Lwem said, with the arrival of over 25000 hologram tags all is now set to officially introduce LfReturnMe services to the general public.

A wide range of portable items such as international passports, keys, begs, cellphones, pets, wallets, laptops, machines, and a host of others are all protected by LfReturnMe software. The coming of LfReturnMe is a welcome development as it will help to put to an end the heartbreak of losing valuables.

Besides the security hologram nature of the tag, another great advantage of LfReturnMe is that names and numbers are not written unlike the traditional luggage tagging, the company LfreturnMe has put in place a solution system that will serve as a one stop shop for lost but found items across the world starting with Nigeria. Today many items are reportedly missing/ lost but hardly do these items meet their owners, this has caused untold hardship to the people.

The head of Marketing, Aladeniyi Timilehin said LfReturnMe has come to put to an end the heartbreaking challenges faced as a result of losing/missing your valuables. We encourage the general public to embrace the LfreturnMe system to put an end to the unfortunate feeling of losing valuables. The period where people lost valuables and have no hope of getting them back has come to an end with the coming of Lfreturnme, which has a world class system of reuniting items back to rightful owners in a unique, friendly and confidential way.

The working of LfReturnMe is easy but very important for all you need to do is get out a tag and tag your belongings. Another advantage of the company is that items found are shipped back to the owners without any cost and finders are rewarded for their moral obligation by returning back the lost items