Nigeria: Aminu-Kano Bows Out of Conservation Foundation As New DG Takes Over

10 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The Director General of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, has bowed out of the foundation and handed over to Dr Joseph Onoja, Director, Technical Programme at NCF, who has been appointed as the new DG.

The Chairman of the National Executive Council of NCF, Mr Ede Dafinone, disclosed that Aminu-Kano would be leaving the foundation in mid-August, 2022.

Dafinone said Aminu-Kano had served the foundation for four years, leaving several footprints in addressing numerous challenges in the environmental sector.

He said, "Some of the achievements include restructuring of the secretariat's operations and fund raising strategy, as well as the formulation of an ambitious strategic action plan for NCF.

"Also, the implementation of several national-based projects for the benefit of nature and people.

"Others are revamping NCF's working relationship with local, regional and international partners, and he has developed a strong bond with the federal government and several stakeholders."

According to him, Aminu-Kano has assisted immensely in the management of various projects and support in enhancing international negotiations and policies.

He further said, "Most importantly, Aminu-Kano created good working relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, Ministers of Environment, Birdlife International Organisation and other environmental stakeholders."

