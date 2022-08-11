Nigeria: 2023 - LASAA Issues Guidelines for Election Campaigns

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, yesterday, announced guidelines for politicians and political parties in the state as they embark on electioneering campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

LASAA's Managing Director, Mr Adedamola Docemo, in a statement, explained that the guidelines were issued by the agency's responsibilities on the use of billboards/wall drapes, banners, A-frames, and posters, to establish sanity and protect the environment from defilement, visual blight and other adverse effects of unregulated display of political campaign materials.

Docemo also noted that the guidelines were issued without prejudice to any political party, association or aspirant, stressing that "we intend to ensure fairness and equality amongst all concerned stakeholders, while judiciously performing our duties and applying the rules without sentiment or bias."

The statement reads: "Billboards and wall drapes may only be deployed on existing structures owned and operated by Outdoor Advertising Practitioners who are registered with the Agency and have obtained permits for such sites and structures.

"Similarly, posters may be pasted on designated surfaces on inner streets only and are not to be seen on highways, major roads and high streets. Posters must not be pasted on public utility structures such as street-lamp poles, transformers, bridge pillars/ barriers, road directional signs, electrical poles and other unauthorized surfaces."