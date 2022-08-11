Nigeria: Increased Minimum Wage'll Provide Succour to Edo Workers, Pensioners - - Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said the increment in the state's minimum wage from N30,000 to N40,000 as well as payment of the harmonised pension to retirees were to provide succour to workers and pensioners, who were overburdened by the weight of the harsh economic realities in the country.

Obaseki, who addressed journalists in Benin City, yesterday, said the state government remains committed to the welfare of workers and would sustain policies and programmes to ensure that the workers were adequately empowered to deliver quality service to Edo people.

It will be recalled that Obaseki had on 2022 Workers Day announced the payment of harmonised pension to retirees in the state after 21 years, as well as the increment in the minimum wage in the state from N30,000 to N40,000.

He said: "I want to assure workers in the state that, as a government, we feel their pains. We know that things are tough and wish we had more resources as a state government for our people.

"The N40, 000 minimum wage we introduced was because of the pain our people are facing. This was not when dollar was N700, it was when the dollar was still N400. So, you can imagine how the hardship of workers had progressed or is progressing.

"As a government, we will join you to do everything possible to make sure that we get those who are in charge and those who are responsible for managing this country at the national level to stop this pain."

Hailing workers in the state for their continuous support to the government, Obaseki said: "We have enjoyed tremendous goodwill from Edo workers. It is on record that no strike or protest has been embarked upon by any of the unions against our administration, except it is politically motivated. I am not sure that there is any government outside this state that can boast of such records.

"This has been made possible by all Edo workers because of the trust they have in us and by the grace of God, we will not betray that trust."